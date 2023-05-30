Queens University Charlotte Basketball Announces A New Associate Head Coach

Queens University of Charlotte head men’s basketball coach Grant Leonard announced the promotion of Charlie Wilson to Associate Head Coach on Thursday afternoon. Wilson is coming off his first season with the Royals after being hired by Leonard in the summer of 2022.



“Charlie’s experience as a former head coach has been invaluable to the staff,” said Leonard. “His calm temperament, ability to relate with the players, and his knowledge of the game are an asset to our program that continually pays dividends. We are fortunate to have a coach the caliber of Charlie Wilson here at Queens and I am thankful every day for his contributions to our team.”



Prior to joining the Royals, Wilson spent seven seasons as the head coach of Indian River State College, where he brought the Pioneers to national prominence at the NJCAA level. Over the final two seasons under Wilson, the Pioneers went 48-9, including the first two NJCAA National Tournament berths and an Elite Eight appearance in 2020-21. Wilson was named Southern Conference Coach of the Year in each season producing multiple All-Americans and back-to-back NJCAA Region VII Players of the Year.

MORE >>>