JCSU’s “Becoming Kings” Wins The FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA)

Johnson C. Smith University’s newest mentor initiative, the Becoming Kings program, earned the institution the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA).

Only one organization, institution or individual from each state receives the award each year, which speaks to the selectivity and prestige of this award. The award was presented in early May at a special ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Becoming Kings is a six-week program aims to mentor male students by engaging them in academic preparation, career exploration and cultural activities to prepare them for success in the fall semester and beyond.

