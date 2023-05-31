Charlotte Faculty And Alumni Honored At Business Journal 40 Under 40 Awards

The Charlotte Business Journal honored 40 outstanding individuals at the 30th Annual 40 Under 40 Awards. UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business was the education sponsor of the signature program recognizing young business leaders for their career accomplishments and community involvement. Among the honorees was UNC Charlotte faculty member Brittany Anderson from the Cato College of Education and UNC Charlotte alumni Dalton Espaillat ’07 and Gerard Littlejohn ’07.

