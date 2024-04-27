Charlotte’s Abigail Leavitt LaBella Leads Groundbreaking Research

UNC Charlotte Bioinformatics Assistant Professor Abigail Leavitt LaBella has co-led a groundbreaking research endeavor, recently unveiled in the esteemed journal Science, shedding new light on yeasts, those tiny fungi that wield considerable influence in biotechnology, food production, and human health. The study challenges established paradigms in yeast evolution and offers a treasure trove of data, poised to reshape future research in evolutionary biology and bioinformatics.

Teaming up with co-lead author Dana A. Opulente from Villanova University, LaBella spearheaded this ambitious project alongside researchers from Vanderbilt University, the University of Wisconsin at Madison, and various global research institutions.

At the heart of this study lies the Y1000+ Project, a monumental collaborative effort in yeast genome sequencing and phenotyping, in which LaBella participated during her tenure as a postdoctoral researcher at Vanderbilt University.

“Yeasts are single-celled fungi with multifaceted roles in our daily lives,” LaBella explains. “From bread and beer to medicinal production and even infection, these organisms, akin to animal relatives, offer insights into cancer biology.”

The study, a cornerstone of the Y1000+ Project, delves into the evolution of over one thousand yeast strains, challenging the notion that yeasts conform to the adage ‘jack of all trades, master of none.’

By unraveling the genomic sequences of over 900 yeasts, LaBella and her team provide fresh insights into the evolutionary journey of these microorganisms. This comprehensive dataset holds promise for diverse applications, from agricultural pest control to drug development and biofuel production.

Utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence, the researchers analyzed the dataset to tackle a fundamental question: why do certain yeasts metabolize only a few carbon sources for energy while others exhibit versatility, capable of utilizing over a dozen?

This dichotomy, termed carbon niche-breadth, parallels human variations in metabolic capabilities, such as lactose tolerance. Traditionally, evolutionary biology posits two paradigms: specialists, adept at metabolizing a limited range of carbon forms, and generalists, capable of utilizing a broad spectrum.

LaBella and her team uncovered intrinsic genetic disparities between yeast specialists and generalists, with the latter exhibiting a larger gene repertoire. Surprisingly, the anticipated trade-off between carbon utilization efficiency and versatility was notably absent in their findings.

Contrary to expectations, yeasts proficient in utilizing diverse carbon substrates displayed robust growth capabilities. This revelation challenges conventional wisdom in evolutionary biology, hinting at nuanced mechanisms governing yeast metabolism.

Beyond its scientific implications, this study heralds a new era in yeast research. The release of the Y1000+ Project’s comprehensive dataset marks a pivotal moment, offering researchers worldwide a wealth of resources to propel their investigations forward.

As LaBella affirms, “This dataset will be a game-changer for future research endeavors.” With its unveiling, the stage is set for a wave of innovation in bioinformatics, ecology, metabolics, and evolutionary biology, driven by the collaborative efforts of scholars across the globe.

