Central Piedmont’s Associate Degree In Nursing Ranked #1 In NC

Central Piedmont Community College’s Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program has been named the top ADN program in North Carolina by NursingProcess.org, a leading online resource for nursing education and careers. This recognition highlights the program’s excellence in several key areas, including enrollment rates, graduation rates, student-to-faculty ratio, first-time pass rates on the NCLEX-RN exam, and overall affordability.

NursingProcess.org, staffed by independent educators and nursing professionals, prides itself on providing unbiased, expert-driven information without any affiliations to educational institutions or organizations.

The accolade comes at a significant time as Central Piedmont recently announced plans to expand its nursing programs to address the growing demand for registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. Starting May 2024, the college aims to increase enrollment in its ADN program from 200 to 300 students and more than double its Practical Nursing Program capacity from 24 to 64 students.

In addition to increasing student numbers, Central Piedmont is set to offer new paths in nursing education, including an accelerated ADN track and an LPN-to-associate-degree in nursing bridge program. The accelerated track is designed for full-time students willing to commit to a rigorous schedule—up to 37 hours per week in class, with an additional 10-15 hours of study outside class. This intense program aims to fast-track students, enabling them to complete their degree in just 14-15 months, with the inaugural class launching in May 2024.

The LPN-to-ADN bridge program, slated to start in May 2025, offers licensed practical nurses a streamlined route to earn their associate degree and transition to registered nursing roles. This program is designed to be completed in three semesters over one year, combining on-campus and online coursework to provide flexible learning options.

Central Piedmont’s commitment to expanding and enhancing its nursing education programs underscores its role as a pivotal institution in North Carolina’s healthcare education landscape, having established the state’s oldest community college nursing program.

