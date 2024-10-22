October Is Pedestrian Safety Month At Central Piedmont
October is Pedestrian Safety Month and National Crime Prevention Month. As part of Central Piedmont Community College’s commitment to creating a safe campus environment, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant and proactive in protecting themselves and others.
Here are a few tips to keep in mind:
Pedestrian Safety
- Always use designated crosswalks and sidewalks.
- Stay alert and avoid distractions, such as using your phone while walking.
- Be visible to drivers, especially at night — if you take night classes, wear bright clothing or reflective gear.
- Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.
Crime Prevention
- Lock your vehicles and do not leave valuables in plain sight.
- Be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity to our 24-hour Security Services Dispatch Center at 704-330-6911. If you see or hear something, say something.
- Travel in well-lit, populated areas and use the buddy system, especially at night.
- Familiarize yourself with emergency call boxes and safety resources on campus.
Your safety is our priority — stay informed and take steps to protect yourself. Together, we can maintain a safe and secure campus environment.