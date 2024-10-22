October Is Pedestrian Safety Month At Central Piedmont

October is Pedestrian Safety Month and National Crime Prevention Month. As part of Central Piedmont Community College’s commitment to creating a safe campus environment, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant and proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Pedestrian Safety

Always use designated crosswalks and sidewalks.

Stay alert and avoid distractions, such as using your phone while walking.

Be visible to drivers, especially at night — if you take night classes, wear bright clothing or reflective gear.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.

Crime Prevention

Lock your vehicles and do not leave valuables in plain sight.

Be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity to our 24-hour Security Services Dispatch Center at 704-330-6911. If you see or hear something, say something .

Travel in well-lit, populated areas and use the buddy system, especially at night.

Familiarize yourself with emergency call boxes and safety resources on campus.

Your safety is our priority — stay informed and take steps to protect yourself. Together, we can maintain a safe and secure campus environment.

