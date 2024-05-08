Serena Bemmo Kamdem Honored With Charlotte’s Bonnie E. Cone Leadership Award

Serena Bemmo Kamdem, who was born in Cameroon, moved to the U.S. Virgin Islands at the age of 7.

Relocating was tough, and her new school suggested ESL classes to avoid being held back a grade. But her dad, a middle school math teacher, created workbooks to help Kamdem and her three siblings learn English with their native French. She recalls sharpening her English by watching PBS and was excited when an episode of “Arthur” mentioned her native country during a song of the 54 nations of Africa.

When Kamdem and her family emigrated to Charlotte for better educational opportunities, she experienced culture shock acclimating to Ardrey Kell High School as a sophomore. She sought opportunities to build connections. By joining the band, she found her community and credits being the flute and woodwind section leader for developing her leadership skills.

Kamdem’s plan was to move for college, but Covid made living at home and commuting to Charlotte the right choice. She found her first community within the University Honors Program.

“I was feeling a little isolated by the disconnect of the pandemic. It was tough for me to settle in, but I had the Honors College, where we all embody the same spirit. The advisors welcomed and embraced us; I was able to learn aspects of being a college student, and they actively ensured we were still connected,” said Kamdem.

“During an introductory course, we learned about the city of Charlotte and issues facing the community. It was the first time I experienced applied learning. The Honors College found a way for us to be a part of the community instead of just learning about it. I embraced the community, and I realized I do have a voice in shaping and changing what comes next,” said Kamdem.

As a freshman, Kamdem took the bus and light rail to campus, spending hours in the Popp Martin Student Union before and after classes. She applied for a job at the end of her first year, but experienced imposter syndrome.

“I didn’t feel qualified and wanted to cancel, but I decided to see what happened. I said a prayer and answered the questions. It’s one of the first times I remembered that it’s important to take every opportunity and not discount yourself before you reach the end. Even if you fail, the process is more important than the final product. My dad taught me that when I was younger, but it didn’t fully click. It’s scary to put yourself out there and do something new, but I have learned I have to take the opportunity,” said Kamdem.

She got the job and spent three years working as building manager in the union and Cone University Center.

“The Union was my home on campus, and as an employee, I wanted to make that same space welcoming to the next commuter who feels isolated,” said Kamdem. “I love the people I have met. Hearing the stories and history of Bonnie Cone, Demond Martin and Karen Popp inspires me to work harder and embody that same energy to help out the community. Popp and Martin still do that; the model of the student union as the heart of campus — the living room — everyone goes there. I want to help others to feel that same energy, heart and liveliness.”

Kamdem pushed through continued feelings of doubt and through her faith looked for more experiences across campus. Her sophomore year, Kamdem became an ambassador for the Honors College and served as the lead ambassador as a senior.

Planning to attend law school, she joined the Pre-Law Society and served as a student justice in the Student Government Association. By her third year, Kamden helped start the Black Law Society and served as president her senior year.

For the 2023 Niner Nation Homecoming Week, Kamdem was encouraged to apply for the Niner 9.

“I don’t always put myself out there, but my senior year, I decided to be the model and take advantage of whatever opportunity was presented — as long as wasn’t outside my values. The eight other nominees were amazing, they made so many great contributions to campus, and I learned from them,” said Kamdem.

In January 2024, for the University’s MLK commemoration, Kamden interviewed former mayor Harvey Gantt in front of a standing-room audience in McKnight Hall.

“Dr. Jordan Boyd, one of my Honors College mentors, recommended me, and my initial reaction was that I could think of three other students who would be great for this role,” said Kamden.

“UNC Charlotte was my safety school, but it became my safety net, because I truly feel like there was no other place that I could have flourished the way I did,” said Kamden. “UNC Charlotte gave me opportunities to grow and excel, to figure out who I am, what I want to do and how to do it. Everyone is a leader, even if they don’t have a title. The recognition is not what matters, you can do it for yourself and figure out your ‘why’.”

Kamdem’s four years at Charlotte exemplified consistent leadership, scholarship and service, for which she was honored as the 2024 recipient of the Bonnie E. Cone Leadership Award.

The Bonnie E. Cone Leadership Award is presented to a member of the graduating class whose leadership, scholarship, and service to the university embodies the spirit of Bonnie E. Cone, the founder of the university who devoted her life to the development of UNC Charlotte. The funding for this award is provided by UNC Charlotte alumni who served as student leaders during their tenure on campus.

This May, Kamdem is graduating with honors, double majoring in political science and criminal justice with a minor in legal studies. Then, it is off to Las Vegas for a pre-law fellowship and studying for the LSAT in advance of applying to law schools.

She does so with greater confidence that she can discover her next community and make her next school home, too.

