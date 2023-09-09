Central Piedmont Hagemeyer Library Included In 2023 Library Design Showcase

Central Piedmont Community College’s year-old Hagemeyer Library has been selected as one of the nation’s “most impressive new and renovated libraries” by the American Libraries association in its 2023 Library Design Showcase.

“This year’s selections,” according to American Libraries, “represent a return to pre-pandemic normalcy and demonstrate a firm step into the future, with physical spaces designed to draw in communities, celebrate local history, and acknowledge diverse natural environments. For these overhauls and expansions, form and functionality reign.”

