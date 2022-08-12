Central Piedmont Muralist Created Beauty To Represent CPCC

Central Piedmont Community College’s ethos, Conquer Possibility, doesn’t think outside the box—it aims to build a better one. Conquer Possibility isn’t just what if, it’s what’s next. One of the two muralists commissioned to characterize the cultural spirit in the new Parr Center, Central Piedmont alumna, Felicia Sutton, a first generation college student who attended Central Piedmont and went on to teach art classes herself. “I really felt I could relate to the students, faculty, and staff. I wanted to create something beautiful to represent them,” said Sutton.