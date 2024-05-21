The Central Piedmont Community College Center for Global Engagement is thrilled to announce a series of incredible study abroad programs for the 2024-25 academic year! Whether you’re interested in ecology, cultural immersion, or exploring historical legends, there’s something for everyone. Check out the details below and get ready for an adventure of a lifetime.

Spring Break 2025: Yellowstone Winter Ecology

Dates: Spring Break 2025

Location: Yellowstone National Park, Gardiner & Bozeman, Montana

Associated Course: Biology 112 or CCE

Description: Immerse yourself in wildlife biology alongside scientists and peers while exploring the unique landscape of Gardiner and Bozeman, Montana. Utilize radio telemetry to track ungulates, contribute to wildlife research, and collect valuable data on snow conditions and wildlife behavior to support conservation efforts. Explore the captivating geothermal features of Yellowstone on an immersive excursion.

Summer 2025: Explore Florence, Japan, and the UK & Romania

Florence, Italy: Music, History, and Cultural Immersion

Dates: Two weeks in May

Associated Course: Music Appreciation or CCE

Description: Spend two weeks immersing yourself in the history, music, and culture of Florence, Italy. This special program will include visits to renowned sites like The Uffizi, the Duomo, the Palazzo Pitti, and Boboli Gardens, as well as day trips to destinations like San Gimignano and engaging talks by local experts about Italian music, culture, and history.

