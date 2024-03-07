Central Piedmont Offers Hands-On Brightspace Sessions

Central Piedmont Community College is conducting one-hour virtual instructional sessions of Brightspace, Central Piedmont’s Learning Management System course. The sessions offer hands-on experience with Brightspace. Review the Brightspace practice sessions schedule and register today.

These sessions will demonstrate how to:

navigate Brightspace

turn on notifications

download the Brightspace Pulse app

take quizzes

upload assignments

post discussions

complete an Enrollment Verification Activity

These sessions are open to all students. We think you should strongly consider signing up for this additional help if you:

are new to Central Piedmont

are an English as a Foreign Language student

do not feel comfortable with technology

We also encourage you to use the Brightspace Resource Guide for extra help if needed.

Make sure you are signed up with Duo, so you have access to attend.

