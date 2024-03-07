Central Piedmont Offers Hands-On Brightspace Sessions
Central Piedmont Community College is conducting one-hour virtual instructional sessions of Brightspace, Central Piedmont’s Learning Management System course. The sessions offer hands-on experience with Brightspace. Review the Brightspace practice sessions schedule and register today.
These sessions will demonstrate how to:
- navigate Brightspace
- turn on notifications
- download the Brightspace Pulse app
- take quizzes
- upload assignments
- post discussions
- complete an Enrollment Verification Activity
These sessions are open to all students. We think you should strongly consider signing up for this additional help if you:
- are new to Central Piedmont
- are an English as a Foreign Language student
- do not feel comfortable with technology
We also encourage you to use the Brightspace Resource Guide for extra help if needed.
Make sure you are signed up with Duo, so you have access to attend.