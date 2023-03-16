Central Piedmont Student Government Association Executive Committee Application Now Open

Central Piedmont Community College accepting applications to serve on the 2023-24 SGA Executive Committee for President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, or Public Information Officer.

All Central Piedmont students are members of the SGA and are represented by elected student officers. This is your opportunity to become an officer – be involved in the democratic process and create a positive change for yourself and students across the college.

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 24, at 5 p.m. Late or incomplete applications will not be accepted.

MORE >>>