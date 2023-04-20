Central Piedmont Students Get Free Tickets To Dance Performances

Are you a fan of dance and movement? Do you seek to be enthralled from the inside and out? Please join us for FREE at Central Campus for a very special presentation of “From The Heart To The Head” by Central Piedmont Dance Theatre.

Spear-headed in direction by the campus’s Dance Chair, Clay Daniel, and Ballet Instructor, Tracie Chan, “From The Heart To The Head” is a showcase of both reconstructed and new works that will be presented by the school’s very own dance students. Meet us in the Overcash Building to see the show, we hope to see you there!

“From The Heart To The Head”

April 28 & 29 at 7 p.m.

April 30 at 3 p.m.

Central Campus, Overcash Building, Halton Theater

