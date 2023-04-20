Charlotte Phi Kappa Phi Doctoral Candidate Receives Dissertation Fellowship

Jessica Hoyle, a doctoral candidate in public health sciences in the College of Health and Human Services, recently received a $10,000 dissertation fellowship from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

This award supports active Phi Kappa Phi members in the dissertation writing stage of their doctoral study; it is given to 15 students annually to support 12 months of dissertation writing. Hoyle is the second UNC Charlotte recipient of this award.

“The Charlotte chapter of Phi Kappa Phi is thrilled by the news of Hoyle’s dissertation fellowship award,” said Stephanie Norander, Phi Kappa Phi Charlotte chapter president. “This award reflects the commitment to lifelong learning and academic excellence fostered by Phi Kappa Phi. Hoyle’s success will be a memorable moment in our chapter’s long history.”

