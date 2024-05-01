Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night At Central Piedmont May 2-5
Central Piedmont Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night at the Parr Center, Theater. One of William Shakespeare’s most celebrated comedies, Twelfth Night is a tale of mistaken identity, love, and the revelry of the festive season. The play unfolds when a young woman named Viola washes up on the shores of far-off Illyric. Believing her twin brother Sebastian perished in the wreck, Viola disguises herself as a man named Cesario to navigate the unfamiliar land. Employed by Duke Orsino, Viola (now Cesario) is charged with communicating Orsino’s attempts to woo the Countess Olivia. However, a twist ensues when Olivia, captivated by Cesario’s charm, falls in love with the disguised Viola. The plot thickens as Viola herself is smitten with Orsino, creating a triangle of unrequited love.
College and High School students free admission with Student ID at door.
BOGO Adults at Thursday performance.
SHOW TIMES
- 2 MAY 2024
- 7:30PM
- 3 MAY 2024
- 7:30PM
- 4 MAY 2024
- 7:30PM
- 5 MAY 2024
- 2:30PM