JCSU Provost Dr. Thierno Thiam Speaks At The United Nations

For decades, the drumbeat of climate change has echoed around the globe, heralding an array of environmental crises. Scientists have repeatedly raised alarms about the consequences of a warming planet. Yet, international responses remain tepid at best. At a recent forum centered on the economic empowerment of African women and climate justice, experts highlighted the unique vulnerabilities faced by women in Africa due to these changes.

Dr. Thierno Thiam, provost and Chief Academic Officer at Johnson C. Smith University, emphasized the political challenges that obstruct more robust action against climate change. “The science is settled on the issue of climate change, but the politics are not,” Dr. Thiam stated. He further elucidated the compounded difficulties for African women, saying, “We’ve created political systems where people literally buy their way into the system. The reason why it has become more critical is now we are now adding to the existing problem of climate change and additional challenges for women. If or when we lose this challenge, we may not have the opportunity to fight for another day.”

Dr. Thiam’s remarks came during the forum, which brought together students and professionals to discuss strategies for promoting gender and racial equality in the face of climate change. The event underscored the disproportionate impact of environmental degradation on Africa—a continent that produces less than 2 percent of the world’s carbon emissions yet suffers extensively from the effects.

The United Nations has expressed particular concern for Africa, with most of the continent located in sub-Saharan regions vulnerable to shifts in climate. “Increasing temperatures and sea levels, changing precipitation patterns and extreme weather are threatening human health and safety, food and water security, and socio-economic development in Africa,” the United Nations reported.

According to Dr. Thiam, some areas of Africa have already become inhospitable, with countries contemplating evacuations should conditions deteriorate further. The focus of the forum on women in agriculture is critical, considering women produce 80 percent of the continent’s food and constitute 60 percent of its agricultural workforce. Yet, these women are often the least likely to have access to necessary resources like legal services, land tenure, and political participation.

The recognition of these disparities came late; only in 2022 did African countries begin to seriously include women in these crucial conversations. Dr. Thiam highlighted historical shifts that have marginalized women, stating, “African societies used to be matriarchal, but then there was a shift. The issues in our world are always undergirded by political or economic powers. What remains constant in both of those issues are that men dominate the field. You can never speak for someone else if you have never lived in their shoes.”

Echoing Dr. Thiam’s sentiments, Dr. Mark Dugo, director of the Center for Renewable Energy and Sustainability at Johnson C. Smith University, emphasized the potential of individual actions to collectively mitigate environmental damage. “Knowing what one person can do to make a difference in contributing to a more sustainable future is a testament to the power of one,” Dr. Dugo noted.

Under Dr. Dugo’s guidance, the university has launched several initiatives to bolster sustainability, such as local water testing, recycling programs, and an on-campus urban farm known as Sustainability Village. This project not only educates students about sustainable practices but also serves the community by offering fresh produce at reduced prices to combat the local food desert.

As the global community continues to grapple with climate change, voices like Dr. Thiam’s advocate for a fundamental shift towards inclusivity and empowerment. “We won’t solve this issue until we decide we are going to give women the agency they need to help solve the crisis,” he declared. His call to action underscores a broader mission to ensure that those most affected by climate change are central to crafting solutions.

As discussions like these advance, the hope is that they will spur international bodies and local communities alike to act with renewed urgency, recognizing that the fight against climate change is inseparable from the struggle for justice across lines of gender, race, and geography.

