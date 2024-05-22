Charlotte Faculty And Alumni Selected For Arts & Science Council Grants

Faculty and alumni from the College of Arts + Architecture are among 54 artists to receive 2024 Creative Mecklenburg Grants from the Arts & Science Council (ASC). The grants were open to Mecklenburg County-based artists of all disciplines and provide funding of up to $3,000. Grantees represent creative disciplines from visual art and music to dance. ASC received 116 applications from area creatives.

Artists may use grants to enhance their skills and abilities, to create work, or to improve their business operations and capacity to bring their work to new audiences.

Grant recipients from the College of Arts + Architecture include:

Professor of Painting Maja Godlewska – $2,965 to support the creation of a new body of work (painting, installation) for a solo exhibition at Toshkova Fine Art in Charlotte.

Associate Professor of Painting Andrew Leventis – $3,000 to ship four paintings from North Carolina to the Museum of Contemporary Art Krakow, Poland, for the exhibition Food in Art.

Rowe Fabrications Lab Manager Jonathan Pellitteri – $2,209.31 to purchase the equipment needed to produce “Bloom, Wither, Repeat,” a site-specific kinetic artwork to be included in the inaugural L+A+N+D exhibition at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest in Clermont, Kentucky.

Professor of Sculpture Marek Ranis – $3,000 for an art residency and creative collaboration with the Nordic Artists’ Center in Norway.

Assistant Professor of Dance Ashley Tate – $2,750 for a research trip to the Hip-Hop Archive & Research Institute at the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University.

Music alumnus and Adjunct Saxophone Professor Benjamin Still ‘13 – $2,250 to attend the annual Asia Pacific Saxophone Academy in Bangkok, Thailand.

Art alumna Susan Jedrzejewski ‘06 – $2,970 to purchase a 17″ color printer and essential art supplies to advance alternative photography practices.

Dance alumnus Alex (Montë) Murphy ‘23 – $3,000 to train with the masters of Silvestre and Afro-Brazilian Technique in Brazil in July 2024.

MORE >>>