Charlotte Belk Business College Graduating Hundreds
Nearly five hundred Belk College of Business students are set to receive their degrees during the Fall Commencement ceremonies at Dale F. Halton Arena on Friday, Dec. 16.
The ceremonies will be broadcast live at ucomm.charlotte.edu/livestream.
Undergraduate ceremony | 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16
College of Arts + Architecture
Belk College of Business
College of Computing & Informatics
College of Health & Human Services
Graduate School ceremony | 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16
Doctoral, Master’s, Graduate Certificates for All Programs