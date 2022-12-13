Charlotte Belk Business College Graduating Hundreds

Nearly five hundred Belk College of Business students are set to receive their degrees during the Fall Commencement ceremonies at Dale F. Halton Arena on Friday, Dec. 16.

The ceremonies will be broadcast live at ucomm.charlotte.edu/livestream.

Undergraduate ceremony | 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16

College of Arts + Architecture

Belk College of Business

College of Computing & Informatics

College of Health & Human Services

Graduate School ceremony | 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16

Doctoral, Master’s, Graduate Certificates for All Programs

MORE >>>