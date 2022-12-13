Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Latest:

Charlotte Metro News 

Charlotte Belk Business College Graduating Hundreds

CStandard , ,

Nearly five hundred Belk College of Business students are set to receive their degrees during the Fall Commencement ceremonies at Dale F. Halton Arena on Friday, Dec. 16.

The ceremonies will be broadcast live at ucomm.charlotte.edu/livestream.

Undergraduate ceremony | 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16
College of Arts + Architecture
Belk College of Business
College of Computing & Informatics
College of Health & Human Services

Graduate School ceremony | 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16
Doctoral, Master’s, Graduate Certificates for All Programs

MORE >>>