Courtney Day has been named Executive Director – Strategic Communications, Director of Athletics Kevin White announced on Monday (Nov. 16). Day joins the 49ers from DePaul University, where she has served as the Associate Athletics Director for Communications and Digital Strategy since October 2022.

In her new role with the Niners, Day will lead Charlotte Athletics‘ strategic communications team and oversee media relations, executive and internal communications, and department-wide messaging. She will serve as the primary contact for men’s basketball, as well as partner with coaches, student-athletes, external relations, and University Communications to share the stories of Charlotte’s student-athletes and teams, deepen fan engagement, and raise the 49ers’ profile across the region and nationally. Day will serve on the executive leadership team.

“Courtney brings valuable experience and a clear vision for how strategic communications can serve our entire department,” White said. “She understands how to tell the stories that make Charlotte Athletics special. I’m excited for her to lead this work and give Niner Nation more ways to connect with our teams and the people behind them.”

At DePaul, Day served as the primary communications contact for the men’s basketball and men’s golf programs. In addition to her sport responsibilities, Day managed all Athletic Department communications needs, serving as the department’s primary spokesperson and handling all media inquiries for administration and the Director of Athletics. She also served as a member of the department’s senior leadership team and led the redesign of DePaulBlueDemons.com with SIDEARM Sports in January 2024.



In December 2024, Day was recognized by College Sports Communicators (CSC) as a member of the 2024 Class of 30 Under 30. The honor recognizes emerging athletics communications professionals at all levels of college sports in strategic, creative and digital spaces. In June 2026, Day received the CSC Rising Star Award at the organization’s annual convention. The Rising Star Award annually recognizes members with 10 years of service or less whose work, service, energy and enthusiasm makes them a “rising star” in athletics communications.

Prior to joining the Blue Demons, Day spent the 2021-22 season as the primary contact for the University of Missouri men’s basketball team. While at Mizzou, Day oversaw all communications aspects of the men’s basketball program including social media strategy, media relations and record keeping. She also oversaw the management of the primary athletics social media accounts.



Day began her career as a Communications Assistant at Syracuse University where she served as the primary volleyball and softball contact, in addition to secondary men’s basketball duties. During her time at Syracuse, Day directly oversaw the promotion of two All-Americans and the volleyball team’s first NCAA appearance in program history. Following her time at Syracuse, Day worked as an Assistant Director of Athletics Communications at NC State from 2019-21. She was the primary contact for the Wolfpack volleyball, softball and rifle programs in addition to a secondary contact for NC State men’s basketball.



“I’m incredibly honored and excited to be joining the Charlotte Athletics family. Kevin White and the entire staff have a tremendous vision for the future of Charlotte Athletics.” Day said. “I’m eager to play a role in bringing that vision to life. I look forward to helping elevate the Charlotte brand, sharing the incredible stories of our student-athletes and building meaningful connections with Niner Nation. There is so much opportunity and momentum surrounding this department, and I can’t wait to get started.”



A native of Blue Springs, Mo., Day graduated from Drake University in 2018 with degrees in public relations and marketing. She worked in the athletics communications department as a student intern while also completing internships with USA Softball and the Kansas City T-Bones, a professional independent minor league baseball team.

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