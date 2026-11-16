Saturday, November 21, 2026

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

Fall in love with Johnson C. Smith University at its Fall Open House. Prospective students and families are invited to experience JCSU firsthand and discover what makes Smith a place to learn, grow and belong.

During Fall Open House, guests will have the opportunity to:

Explore our historic campus during a guided campus tour

Meet faculty and learn more about our academic majors

Participate in hands-on experiences connected to academic programs and interests

Receive helpful guidance, resources and advice for first-generation college students and their families

Connect with current students and members of the JCSU community

Enjoy live performances

Whether you’re exploring your college options or already have JCSU at the top of your list, you’re invited to come see yourself at JCSU.

Explore the possibilities. Experience the community. Fall in Love with Smith.

Free tickets. Registration is required. Prospective students may register with up to three guests. Organizations and groups of 10 or more should complete the group registration option.

Register for Fall Open House >>>