2026 JCSU Golden Bulls Taking It Back To The CIAA Football Championship

The Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls are heading back to the CIAA Football Championship with one goal: Repeat! Bring home the trophy to 100 Beatties Ford Road again! After defeating Livingstone College 27–14 in the 2026 Commemorative Classic, Johnson C. Smith University will face the Virginia Union University Panthers in the 56th CIAA Football Championship on Saturday, November 14, at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

For Coach Flowers, the victory that secured JCSU’s return to the championship came down to three things.

“Leadership and continuity and just belief in the system,” Flowers said.

The win in Salisbury carried particular significance for Flowers and his coaching staff, who had not won on Livingstone’s home field since Coach Flowers came to JCSU in 2022. An overtime loss that first season and another painful defeat in 2024 had made the rival’s stadium the setting for some of the program’s toughest disappointments.

Returning to that same field with another championship game on the line gave the Golden Bulls an opportunity to re-write the ending.

“To be able to go to that venue, on that campus, with so much on the line again, and then there’s the history part of it – the Commemorative Classic. The win on Saturday was one of the biggest ones we’ve had,” Flowers said. “And I’m just so happy for our young men and our coaching staff.”

Now, the defending CIAA champions turn their attention to Virginia Union. While the matchup is a rematch of last year’s championship game, Flowers emphasized that this year’s Panthers present a different challenge.

“Really, I’m concentrating on my team because my team is going to have to play well to beat this team,” he said.

Flowers pointed to a more aggressive Panthers defense featuring two of the conference’s best linebackers. He described Virginia Union’s defense as the No. 1 unit in Division II and noted the strength of its rushing attack.

“You know if you’re going to play Virginia Union, you’re going to have to stop the run and you’re going to have to establish the run,” Flowers said.

Facing an opponent with numerous strengths and few weaknesses, the Golden Bulls will have a formidable challenger on the gridiron. Flowers is counting on preparation to keep his team focused.

“We just don’t believe in pressure in the program,” he said.

For Flowers, preparation builds confidence and removes the second-guessing that can accompany a high-stakes matchup. The JCSU Golden Bulls have competed for a championship, appeared on television, faced ranked opponents and carried a ranking themselves. Those experiences have helped establish an expectation within the program: every game is a big game.

“The magnitude of the game should not cause any angst from us,” Flowers said. “We play in big games.” The mental game is more than half the battle.

As the Golden Bulls prepare for Saturday, Flowers also hopes to see another championship-level turnout from the JCSU faithful.

Looking back on last year’s title game, Flowers was overwhelmed by the support from faculty, staff, students, alumni and fans. Seeing a packed stadium with JCSU supporters dripped in gold and blue was among the most joyous moments of Coach Flowers’ coaching career.

“It was top to bottom, end to end, full,” Flowers said. “And as a head coach, it really makes you feel good that you had that support there.”

That show of support gave him an extra measure of confidence before the game.

“Once I saw that crowd, I was like, boy, it’s going to be tough to lose this game,” he said.

This year, Flowers wants to see the same turnout—or an even bigger one: “Buy tickets, make the trip to Durham, and help fill the stands,” he said.

“If you’re within a few hours, come on,” Flowers said. “Come on out and support us at Durham County Stadium.”

Kick-off is 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

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