“United In Purpose” Event Unifies Queens University And Elon University

Nearly 300 alumni, parents and friends of Elon University and Queens University of Charlotte came together for “United in Purpose” at Urban Garden in uptown Charlotte. This event brought two communities together, and it was an evening of connection, celebration and a look at the future of the united university.

The night started with a reception, followed by a program that opened with “Two Legacies, One Future,” a video highlighting what the two institutions share in their history, campuses, missions and purpose.

Representatives of the two alumni boards, Shannan Lentz ’93 of Queens and David Henkel ’03 of Elon, welcomed the guests. They spoke about the values the two communities share and the role alumni play in supporting today’s students.

“Every student we mentor, every internship we open the door to, every volunteer hour we give, and every philanthropic gift we make becomes an investment in someone else’s future,” Henkel said. Lentz and Henkel closed their remarks together: “Together, our greatest traditions are not behind us. They are just beginning.”

Lentz then introduced Pamela Davies, president emerita of Queens. Davies reflected on the year since the two universities announced their plans to merge.

“The merger has never been a story about one institution superseding another,” Davies said. “It is the story of two universities bringing complementary strengths to a shared future.”

Davies said Queens brings nearly 170 years of history and deep relationships across Charlotte, while Elon brings national leadership in engaged learning, including six consecutive years ranked No.1 in undergraduate teaching by U.S. News & World Report. She urged everyone in the room to see themselves as part of the work ahead. “You are not passengers on this journey,” she said.

President Connie L. Book thanked Davies and the alumni leaders. She then shared progress from the merger’s first year and a long-term vision for the university in Charlotte.

“The value of this merger will not be measured by whether it creates a larger university,” Book said. “The measure will be whether it creates a better university.”

Book highlighted milestones from the merger’s first year, including accreditation approval in June, a common Board of Trustees and new graduate programs in Charlotte. Elon Law’s full-time Charlotte program will also welcome its first cohort in 2027.

She also reiterated the four pledges to the Charlotte community that were first announced in September: to lead in engaged learning, to partner with the city’s employers and schools, to serve as an intellectual and cultural resource and to invest in the university’s long-term strength.

Book closed by speaking directly to alumni and parents from both institutions. “You are not observers of this next chapter,” she said. “You are the community that will shape it.”

Lentz reflected on the evening, saying, “Dr. Book reminded us that individually Queens and Elon have a long, storied history of being trailblazers in higher education. This step forward of these two institutions becoming one shows the fortitude of continuing that trailblazing legacy.”

The program took its name from Maya Angelou’s poem “United in Purpose.” To close the program, students from both institutions performed composer Rollo Dilworth’s choral setting of it. The Elon performers were Arielle Henley E‘27, Tara Flury E‘27, Skylar Jensen E‘27, JT Loveless E‘28 and Kevin Rodriguez E‘28. The Queens performers were Casey Adams Q‘28 and Lily Newcomb Q‘28.

“It was wonderful to be part of the Elon University and Queens University ‘United With Purpose’ event,” said Henkel. “It was exciting to learn more about the rich history of both institutions and, even more importantly, to hear the shared vision for their future and the impact they hope to make in the city we call home.”

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