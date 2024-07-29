Forever Transient At Central Piedmont Dove Art Gallery Until Aug 9

Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, Dove Art Gallery

‘Forever Transient’ visually investigates the meaning behind transience, impermanence, continuous change, and the desire to preserve and prolong the temporary moment. Inspired by Dutch still life paintings and vanitas, each artist showcases a unique approach to artistically rendering the fragility of time. This exhibition reminds us that time is cyclical, not linear, continuously marching forward while reflecting on the past.

