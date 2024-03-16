JCSU’s Danaria Gorham Gets On At National Geographic

By GABRIELLE ISAAC ALLISON

Danaria Gorham ’24 originally wanted to pursue a career in social work, but when she took a reporting course at Johnson C. Smith University, she fell in love with journalism.

Now, the soon-to-be graduate and Woodbridge, Va. native has earned the opportunity to further her love for storytelling through an internship with National Geographic this summer.

“I was drawn to this opportunity because it felt like it aligned very well with my passions for storytelling and entertainment. It also showed me that Mass Communication has so many avenues within the industry and field,” she said. “I have learned not to limit myself and learned that support is necessary when you’re trying to get into spaces that will help you better yourself.”

Gorham learned about the opportunity from Dr. Marsha W. Rhee, chair of the Rhetoric and Communication Studies program at JCSU.

Dr. Theirno Thiam, who now serves as the University’s provost, urged Rhee to bring Gorham and some of her other students to a United Negro College Fund (UNCF) informational session. She said as soon as she learned about the opportunity, she knew a model scholar like Gorham would be perfect for the role.

“I met Danaria in Senior Seminar this past fall,” Rhee said. “While I was initially impressed with her solid writing abilities, critical thinking skills and upbeat personality, I quickly ascertained that she was a model scholar for our program. She just needed to find her purpose. I think I made it my mission to steer her into her childhood dream of broadcast journalism.”

After an initial meeting, Gorham decided to apply for the opportunity. The process included an essay about her career journey and what she hopes to accomplish. She also had to submit a letter of recommendation. While hundreds of students from HBCUs across the country applied, only 28 were selected, and Gorham found herself to be one of them.

The National Geographic Content Scholarship Program is a part of the Walt Disney Company/UNCF Enhanced Scholars Program. Gorham will attend a two-day conference in the summer and will have an immersive, one-week experience during which she will visit the National Geographic headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“It is crucial for our students to take advantage of internship and externship opportunities like these,” said Rhee. “We live in a global market where the competition is stiff.”

“The work that we do and the opportunities we afford our students truly take a village,” added Rhee, thanking dean of the College of Liberal Arts Dr. Anita Bledsoe-Gardner, as well as the team at the Smith Institute.

Gorham is looking forward to seeking opportunities both with National Geographic and Disney. She says networking played a powerful role in her success at JCSU and knows her professors set her up with the skills she needs to succeed in her internship and future careers.

“The skillsets I’ve learned make me feel better prepared,” she said. “I’ve been given opportunities in class to explore my journalistic capability, especially in the way of videography and photography.”

Gorham aspires to be a news reporter and broadcasting professional. While she is still searching for the specific topics she would like to cover, she says she is mostly interested in fashion, investigation and crime and has done some reporting at JCSU on environmental justice and sustainability.

As she charges forward toward commencement this May, Gorham urges her classmates to network with their peers and their professors and to never overlook growth opportunities.

“I am thankful for Johnson C. Smith University and for Dr. Rhee,” she said. “This opportunity has taught me a lot about myself. I have learned I can be impactful, and I’m thankful for that.”

