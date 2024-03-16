Twelfth Night Auditions At Central Piedmont Mar 20-21
Central Piedmont Community College is inviting students to audition for the spring production of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” This is a opportunity for aspiring actors to showcase their talents and participate in a collegiate theater production.
Audition Details:
- Dates: Auditions will be held on Tues., Mar. 20, and Wed., Mar. 21.
- Time: From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attendance is required on only one of the two days.
- Location: Overcash 300, Central Campus of Central Piedmont.
- Duration: Participants should plan to be available for approximately two hours.
Audition Requirements:
- Reading Scenes: The auditions will involve reading scenes from Twelfth Night, which will be provided at the venue.
- Shakespearean Monologues: While not mandatory, participants are welcome to perform a Shakespearean monologue if they choose.
- Additional Talents: If you have unique skills such as singing, playing an instrument, or any other talent that may enhance your audition, you are encouraged to demonstrate these abilities.
Contact Information:
- For more information or to express your interest, please email the director, Elizabeth Sickerman, at elizabeth.sickerman@cpcc.edu.