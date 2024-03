Charlotte Vaulter Named Women’s Field Athlete of the Year

UNC Charlotte redshirt senior Riley Felts has been named the USTFCCCA Southeast Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.

Felts’ honor comes after a historic season in which she finished as the national runner-up in the pole vault at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. The Matthews, N.C. native posted a school-record pole vault of 14’9″ (4.50m), becoming the highest finisher at nationals in school history and a First Team All-American.

Felts won six of the nine pole vault competitions she competed in this season, including a victory at the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships where she set a conference record of 14’8″ (4.47m).

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) honors both gender’s top track athletes and field athletes as well as the top men’s and women’s head coaches and assistant coaches¬†each year.¬†There are nine regions in total. Award winners were determined by a vote of USTFCCCA member coaches following the conclusion of the 2024 NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships at the TRACK at New Balance in Boston.

