Physics and Political Science Double Major Is Davidson College’s 2023 Smith Scholar

When Julia Bauer graduates with honors at Davidson College, it will be as a physics and political science double major. She’s also the Class of 2023’s Smith Scholar, with plans to become a physics professor striving to make the field more inclusive.

The college’s W. Thomas Smith award honors a graduating senior for outstanding academic achievement, community service and leadership. It models scholarships like the Rhodes and Fulbright and pays for the student to pursue a master’s degree at a university abroad.

