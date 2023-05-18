Davidson College Watson Fellowship Winner Traveling The Globe To Study Challenges Of Black Immigrants
As Davidson College’s latest Watson Fellowship winner, Caro Djakuduel, is headed to Mexico, Senegal, Germany and the United Kingdom over the next year to study barriers faced by Black immigrants. While they comprise one of the fastest-growing immigration groups, Djakuduel said, little is known about their integration processes and challenges.
For Djakuduel, the experience is personal—she and her family have lived it.