Peer Mentor Leader Receives Gaston College’s 2023 Academic Excellence Award

Gaston College has selected Estrella Cardona Santin as its recipient of the 2023 Academic Excellence Award. The Gaston College Dean’s Council nominated Estrella due to her leadership skills serving as a peer mentor, her work with undergraduate research, and her overall passion for learning.

Each of the 58 schools in the North Carolina Community College System nominates a student for the award, which recognizes and encourages scholarship and honors students who have “set the highest possible goals and attained the pinnacle of academic success.”

MORE >>>