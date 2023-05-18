Gaston College Student Wins North Carolina Computer Instruction Association Scholarship

Emma Patrick, a student in the Gaston College Office Administration/Office Finance program, is the winner of a scholarship from the North Carolina Computer Instruction Association. The announcement was made at the association’s annual conference, which was held at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem. Emma won the Jack and Argavick Scarboro Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by The R. Ray Ruffin Foundation.

Emma first attended Gaston College in 2015 as a cosmetology student and obtained her Cosmetology License the same year. She returned to the College in August 2021 with the intention of starting a new career path and will graduate in May with an associate degree. “Although I loved my job as a cosmetologist, I am excited to use a different skill set,” she said. “I am confident I will learn and grow in a job in the financial department of a company.”

MORE >>>