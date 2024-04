April 26, 2024 – 8:30 PM

Anne R. Belk Theater

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the Men’s Chorus in concert. Preceding their performance, the Women’s Chorus will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $8. CoA+A Faculty and staff and CoA+A students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

See full program here.