Central Piedmont Community College students are invited to embark on an underwater adventure with our virtual event:

Understanding Great White Sharks & Marine Biology

Date/Time: Mon., Apr. 29, from 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Hosted by: Marine Dynamics – Leaders in Sharks & Marine Biology

Location: Virtual event via Zoom

Event Highlights:

Engaging Topic: Explore the depths of South Africa’s “Shark Capital,” Gansbaai, without leaving your home.

Expert Insight: Hear directly from the Marine Dynamics Academy on their pivotal research and conservation work.

Tag-Along: Discover the intricacies of shark tagging and behavioral studies.

Don’t Miss Out:

Registration: Open now! Sign up here to secure your spot.

Zoom Access: Upon registration, a link will be sent to your email.

Join us for this exclusive opportunity to learn from the frontlines of marine ecological research and gain valuable knowledge in the field of marine biology. Register today!

