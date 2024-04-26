Queens University Charlotte’s Dillon Lewis Earns Player Of The Week

Queens University of Charlotte outfielder Dillon Lewis was named Atlantic Sun Player of the Week as officially announced by the league on Monday afternoon. Lewis becomes the first player in program history to receive ASUN weekly honors since joining the league last season.



“Dillon was on another planet at the plate this week,” said head coach Jake Hendrick. “It was the type of week for a player where you just sit back in awe of the way he was playing. This honor is much deserved.”



Across four games against USC Upstate and Kennesaw State, the junior hit .529 with five home runs, 12 RBIs, and nine runs scored. Lewis broke the program’s longest Division 1 on-base streak with a leadoff double at USC Upstate and extended it to 24 straight games with a perfect weekend. In the series opener with Kennesaw State, the Charlotte native blasted a pair of home runs before following up with a three-home-run day in game two. The three homers tied the single-game program record set by Riley Cheek back in 2022. However, with the three blasts, Lewis drove in eight runs marking the most by a Royal in program history.



The junior’s big bat played a significant role in the Royals breaking their single-season home run record over the weekend. On the year, Lewis has 15 home runs, a mark that is one shy of the single-season record and ranks 35th in the nation. Lewis has been one of the best and most consistent hitters in the ASUN ranking top five in batting average (3rd), hits (2nd), home runs (3rd), RBIs (4th), OPS (4th), slugging percentage (4th), and stolen bases (2nd).



Lewis and company will return to the diamond for a busy week featuring five games. The Royals will host High Point and Radford for a pair of midweek games at The Stick before heading to Jacksonville for a three-game road series in league play. All home games are free to the public.



Be sure to follow the baseball program on Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date with Queens Baseball throughout the offseason. Fans are also encouraged to follow Queens Athletics on social media @QueensAthletics, to stay up to date with all of the Royals’ Athletics.

MORE >>>

