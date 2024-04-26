Charlotte Hires Proven Winner Tomekia Reed To Coach Women’s Basketball

Tomekia Reed has been named the ninth head women’s basketball coach for the Charlotte 49ers, Mike Hill, Director of Athletics, announced on Thursday, April 25. Reed, a three-time HBCU National Coach of the Year, comes to Charlotte following a highly successful six-year stint as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers.

“Tomekia Reed is a proven winner whose passion for developing young people through the game of basketball is inspiring,” said Hill. “Her enthusiasm is contagious and will translate into even more success for her on the recruiting trail and in the community. She shares our vision for greatness, and we are ecstatic to have her lead our program!”

Reed took the program to new heights by winning five consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) regular season titles and three SWAC tournament titles, including back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022.

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said: “Tomekia Reed is one of the most talented young coaches in college basketball today. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence, both on and off the court. We are delighted to welcome Tomekia to Niner Nation.”

In making the program’s second straight appearance in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and the first as a #14 seed, JSU led in the fourth quarter in nearly achieving a historic tournament win over #3 LSU. JSU made its return to the NCAA Tournament as a #14 seed again to face #3 UConn in 2024, where Reed won the respect of hall of fame coach Geno Auriemma.

Reed is a four-time SWAC Coach of The Year (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024). The 2020 championship was the first regular season crown for JSU since 2008, and the 2021 tournament championship earned the first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008.

“The Gold Standard: What a powerful slogan for a university on the rise,” said Reed. “I could not be more thrilled to become a Niner. I am inspired and excited to continue the standard of excellence that is this women’s basketball program. Mike, Ragean Hill, Chancellor Gaber, and the entire athletic department family made me feel welcome. Their enthusiasm and competitiveness is contagious. This leadership’s strategic comprehensive plan aligns with my standards and plans for sustained success at the highest level. I am more motivated than ever to capitalize on the opportunity at hand in leading a winning team for both our student-athletes and the great city of Charlotte. It is a great day to be a Niner!”

This year’s mark of 26 wins set a school record, including a historic 18-0 record in SWAC play. JSU won 21 consecutive games in the calendar year 2022, the longest streak in the nation entering the NCAA Tournament.

In April 2022, Ameshya Williams-Holliday was taken with the 25th overall pick in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever to become the first JSU player – and first from an HBCU – selected in the WNBA Draft. Angel Jackson, selected by the Las Vegas Aces with the 36th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, is the second JSU player drafted during Reed’s tenure.

Reed began her collegiate playing career at Southern Miss, helping lead the program to a WNIT appearance before transferring to Hinds Community College for the 2000-01 season. At Hinds, Reed led the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) in rebounds per game and was second in the conference in scoring. She was chosen as an All-State first team selection. She earned an associate degree in sports medicine from Hinds in 2001 and a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Georgia Southwestern in 2003.

As a head coach, Reed holds an overall record 125-54 including a 95-10 conference record, coming off three consecutive 20+ win seasons. Her JSU team has the fourth highest conference winning percentage over the last five seasons at 95.4%.

Her coaching career began in 2006 as JSU’s recruiting coordinator, serving in that role until 2009 before taking the same position for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. From 2010 until 2015, Reed had recruiting coordinator stops at Southern Mississippi, Louisiana Tech, and New Orleans. Her first head coaching opportunity came in 2015 at her alma mater, Hinds CC.

Charlotte women’s basketball is coming off their first season competing in the American Athletic Conference. The Niners won nine AAC games on their way to earning the sixth seed in the conference tournament.

An introductory press conference will be scheduled for Monday April 29 in the student-athlete lounge in Halton Arena at 2:00p.m.

