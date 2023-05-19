UNC Charlotte’s Research Expertise Leading The Nation In Clean Energy Innovation

UNC Charlotte is an inaugural recipient of up to $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Regional Innovation Engines, or NSF Engines, program. The University is leading one of only 40 unique teams nationwide to receive an NSF Engines Development Award, which help partners collaborate to create economic, societal and technological opportunities for their regions.

The initiative, titled “Clean Carolinas,” is designed to support the economy and growth of the Carolinas through clean energy technology, including innovations in offshore wind, solar, clean hydrogen and marine energy. It will focus on the technologies’ energy delivery, storage and integration with the grid.

By leveraging the research and development expertise of UNC Charlotte and its partner groups in North and South Carolina, the initiative will meet the challenges of achieving a net-carbon-neutral electric grid by 2050 and sustaining it for much longer.

“The Charlotte metropolitan area is the glue that ties together a two-state region teeming with renewable energy resources, especially offshore wind,” said Michael Mazzola, executive director, UNC Charlotte Energy Production and Infrastructure Center and lead principal investigator for the award. “The innovation flowing from North and South Carolina industry and research enterprises, such as our world-class universities, will allow ‘made in the Carolinas’ to support increased social mobility and generate more direct financial investment into our region of service.”

