Santa Earns A Doctorate From UNC Charlotte

From January to mid-December, Santa Claus traditionally fills his time preparing for the holiday season. Making gifts, checking lists and … earning a Ph.D.? Titus Hopper, career readiness coordinator for Cleveland County Schools, spends his days encouraging students to stay engaged with school. Lately, he has been spending his evenings taking classes as part of UNC Charlotte’s Educational Leadership doctoral program. Known as a passionate and gregarious leader, Hopper uses his joy and warmhearted nature — as well as his long white beard — in his other role: Hop the Black Santa.

MORE >>>