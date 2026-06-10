Queens University Honors The Winners Of The 2025-26 Sports Performance Award

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics is proud to announce their annual summer awards series, celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of its student-athletes during the 2025-26 season.

Award winners will be revealed every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the summer across the department’s official social media platforms. Today, we recognize the winners of the Sports Performance Award, as nominated by Director of Sports Performance Patrick Rawle.

Sports Performance Award

Presented by the Department of Sports Performance to a student athlete(s) who has demonstrated excellent work ethic in training and has produced top strength and power numbers in the weight room through the year.

Men’s Winner – Justin Hudson , Baseball

“Justin ‘Huddy’ is consistent and reliable in the way he shows up every day for the weight room and team activities,” Director of Sports Performance Patrick Rawle said. “He works hard during every lift and takes care of the small things that can sometimes be overlooked. Although he rarely needs correction, he is highly coachable and gives great effort during every phase of training.”

Women’s Winner – Haley Ross , Women’s Swimming

“Haley is a consistent positive force in the weight room every day. Whether it’s 6 a.m. or 6 p.m., you know exactly what you’re going to get from her,” Rawle added. “Always encouraging her teammates, she not only gets the most out of herself during workouts but also helps bring out the best in the other members of her team.”

SOCIAL MEDIA

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