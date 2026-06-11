Charlotte Profs Luke Reinke And Nan Byars Are Helping Elementary Students Succeed Through Heart Math Tutoring

By CARLY SWAN

Luke Reinke, associate professor in the department of reading and elementary education, and Nan Byars, professor emerita in mechanical engineering technology, are making an impact in the Charlotte community by volunteering with Heart Math Tutoring. Through weekly sessions and math-based games, the faculty are putting elementary students on a path to future success, proving it only takes one hour a week to transform a young student’s academic performance and give back to the community.

Heart Math Tutoring is a nonprofit organization that specifically targets students who are performing two or three years below their grade level in math and may not have access to private tutoring. The organization serves nearly 1,000 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school students across 23 local schools. Teachers and school leaders recommend students for the program. Students then receive individual assessments to determine their specific instructional needs. It also gives students a strong foundation in math and enthusiasm for academics which can help them be successful academically long term.

“To date, 97% of more than 7,650 Heart students have shown growth in math on their assessments that meets our program’s goals which were set with guidance from math specialists at UNC Charlotte and CMS,” Padgett Vaughn, director of volunteer operations at Heart Math Tutoring, said. “ More than 90% of teachers consistently report that students’ confidence and/or enthusiasm towards academics increases because of the program.”

Driven by his love for teaching, Reinke found himself missing working with kids as a former K-12 math teacher. Volunteering for Heart Math Tutoring provided a consistent way for him to support math instruction at a local school near his home, Shamrock Gardens Elementary. For Reinke, the most rewarding part of the experience is watching his student grow mathematically. Although one-on-one elementary tutoring and teaching college students are different, Reinke said his approach remains the same.

“Focusing on questioning to understand their thinking, making sure to make it enjoyable and not stepping in to do the thinking for them,” Reinke said.

Across town at Merry Oaks Elementary School, Byars shows the same dedication to giving back to the community. As a professor emerita of mechanical engineering technology, Byars spent years educating college students before turning her focus to a new chapter as a local artist. Byars doubles her impact by committing to work with two students each week. Her involvement highlights the flexibility of Heart Math Tutoring, showing how the program can easily fit into the lives of both active and retired faculty members.

This program provides two simple, one-hour training sessions and a scripted curriculum, so volunteers can step into an elementary classroom confidently. Faculty, staff and students may get involved by visiting the Heart Math Tutoring website. The program is still actively looking for volunteers to match with students for the upcoming fall semester, with a need for tutors at schools near the university area.

“Students look forward to their session each week and often run to the door when they see you,” Vaughn said.

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