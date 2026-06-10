Inside Charlotte Gear Shop’s 2026 Summer Edition

Summer is here, and the 49er Gear Shop has released the 2026 summer edition of the Gearshop Guide. The edition includes a collaboration with South End shop Girl Tribe Co., Father’s Day finds and warm-weather essentials.

Across 48 pages, “click to shop” retro Charlotte designs, branded travel gear and Charlotte-themed merch from brands including Nike, Onward Reserve, Onward Reserve, Strideline, Hype & Vice, Johnnie – O and Peter Millar.

Browse the convenient, hyperlinked digital flipbook to fill your summer wardrobe with Niner spirit. You may also enter your email on the subscription tab to receive direct copies of the seasonal magazine.

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