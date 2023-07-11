Queens University Charlotte Baseball Gets An Ace Associate Head Coach

Queens University of Charlotte head baseball coach Jake Hendrick is excited to announce the addition of James Cullinane to his staff as the associate head coach and hitting coach. Cullinane comes to the Queen City after serving as the head coach at Northeastern State University last season.



“James joining me at Queens instantly elevates the baseball program to another level,” said Hendrick. “He is an excellent hitting coach and I have watched him take numerous good players and turn them into great players. He is a tireless worker who absolutely makes the growth and development of players a priority. It will not take long for our players to realize how lucky they are that he is at Queens.”

MORE >>>