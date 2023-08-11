Thirteen New Members Inducted Into The JCSU Athletics Hall of Fame

Johnson C. Smith University Department of Athletics has announced the newest members of the JCSU Athletics Hall of Fame.



The Class of 2023 features the following inductees: Lennox Graham (Track & Field/Cross Country Head Coach), Otis Stroud Sr., (Meritorious Service), Joseph Johnson (Football), Willie Martin (Football), Derrick Murphy (Basketball), Columbus Parker (Basketball), Mark Sherrill (Basketball), Linwood Spindle Sr., (Football), Sgt. Major Jackie Wilson (Basketball), Danielle Williams (Track & Field) and Shermaine Williams (Track & Field). Grover Smith (Football) and Willie Joplin (Basketball) will be inducted posthumously.

