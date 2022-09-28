UNC Charlotte Prof Wins Prestigious International Competition

UNC Charlotte Assistant Professor of Architecture Catty Dan Zhang has won first prize in the Pamphlet Architecture competition, an international competition that will award Zhang a $5,500 honorarium to develop her proposal and the opportunity to produce the next book in the Pamphlet Architecture series.

Founded in 1978, Pamphlet Architecture is one of the most prestigious architecture publications in the U.S. Over its 35-year history, the series has featured cutting-edge designs and theories by some of the discipline’s most renowned and distinctive voices, including Zaha Hadid, Lebbeus Woods, and Pamphlet founder, Steven Holl. Zhang’s work will comprise Pamphlet Architecture 37.

MORE >>>