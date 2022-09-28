Central Piedmont New Theater Pays Tribute To Jamaica

Singers Dahlia Wynter, April Marr and Steve Higgins will deliver an unforgettable and enchanting concert that pays tribute to Jamaica’s 60th celebration of independence at Central Piedmont Community College’s New Theater on October 9 at 4:00PM. Jamaican folk songs will be taught and performed in Jamaican parlance.

They will be explained for non-Jamaicans in an “edutainment” segment. This magnificent show will also include Jazz favorites, Love Songs, Ballads (Sinatra-type songs included), Broadway tunes, Standards, Jamaican Folk songs, Italian love songs and much more.

