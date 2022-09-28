Eva Crawford Discusses “Reclaimed Memories” At Central Piedmont

Central Piedmont Community College is hosting an artist lecture with Eva Crawford as she discusses her show, “Reclaimed Memories,” currently on exhibition in the Ross Gallery. The lecture will take place Thursday, September 29 at 1 p.m., Central Campus, Overcash Center, 2nd Floor, Tate Hall.

Crawford reclaims lost memories through the use of portraiture, transforming antique film photographs into large-scale drawings and paintings that invite the viewer to create their own stories and memories about the individuals in the artwork.

