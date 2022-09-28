JCSU Celebrates Charlotte Sister City Kumasi, Ghana

Johnson C. Smith University acted as the host location for a celebration honoring the 27th anniversary of Charlotte’s sister city relationship with Kumasi, Ghana.

The gathering, which took place in Grimes Lounge, featured a celebration of the anniversary as well as a reading of an official mayoral proclamation naming Kumasi Day in Charlotte.

“I pledge my commitment to make this relationship a lasting one,” said Kumasi Mayor Samuel Pyne. “I know this relationship will continue to be a win-win situation for the people of Charlotte and the people of Kumasi.”

Dr. Karen D. Morgan, JCSU’s senior vice president of Academic Affairs, welcomed the Kumasi delegation to Johnson C. Smith University.

