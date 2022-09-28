Queens University Charlotte Soccer Scores Historic Victory

The Queens University of Charlotte women’s soccer team made history on Sunday afternoon taking down the Jacksonville State Gamecocks by a final score of 2-0. The monumental victory marked the Royals first Division I victory under the direction of Head Coach Shannon Neely Noel.

“This is a historic day for this current team and the Queens Women’s Soccer program. This program is built on over 30 years of incredible women that have brought us to this. The players have been focused and committed through a challenging road to this first win, and it came in true form to the team.”

