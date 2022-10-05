UNC Charlotte Prof’s New Book Explores Double-Skin Façade Construction

A new book by Associate Professor of Architecture Mona Azarbayjani, High-Performance Double Skin Façade Buildings: Climatic-Based Exploration, provides the first systematic assessment of the operational performance of double-skin façade technology in buildings in the United States.

To achieve sustainability goals, it is important for high-performance buildings to have tools to evaluate a design’s performance once it is in operation. High-Performance Double Skin Façade Buildings: Climatic-Based Exploration gives architects a practical guide to analyze and asses the real-life performance of double skin façade buildings in different climatic contexts.

“What I wanted to do was to look at the actual performance and compare it to the energy models and see how they perform in different conditions,” Azarbayjani said. “There was no actual evidence of how they were doing, so I looked at all different kinds of climatic situations.

