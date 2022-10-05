Internationally Recognized Architect At UNC Charlotte For SoA Colloquium Series

Architect and associate professor at UNC Charlotte in the School of Architecture and Director of the Design Computation Program, Jefferson Ellinger will discuss “Urban Reforestation From Within: Integrating Biodiversity for Human Health and Wellbeing,” on October 7 in the Charles C. Hight Architecture Library in Storrs Hall with a Zoom simulcast.

Ellinger is also an affiliate faculty member in the School of Data Science at UNC Charlotte. Practicing as an architect he has built several projects throughout North America and won several international competitions, including being a MoMA Young Architects finalist. His work has been featured in multiple international publications, exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and was the subject of his TED Talk.

