UNC Charlotte Engaging Study To Discover Future Space Needs

UNC Charlotte is engaging in a comprehensive classroom study to understand the current inventory of classroom and lab spaces on campus and identify future space needs. The SmithGroup, a national consulting firm, is guiding the University through the study process, which includes input from a wide array of stakeholders.

The University launched a classroom study survey Monday, Oct. 3. Faculty and students can participate in the survey through Friday, Oct. 21. The results will be used to shape the vision for future teaching and learning spaces at Charlotte.

MORE >>>