UNC Charlotte Selected For Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Award

UNC Charlotte, the city of Charlotte and Duke Energy have been named the recipient of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Cleantech award by the Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster. The organizations were selected for the award based on their collaborative initiative PoleVolt™, which uses existing streetlights to provide curbside electric vehicle charging. This solution is the first of its kind in the nation.

Presented at RTCC’s fourth annual Cleantech Innovation Awards, the honor recognizes an organization or initiative that has demonstrated a strong commitment to building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive cleantech economy. RTCC is a not-for-profit organization that supports the creation of sustainable communities through cleantech innovation and adoption.

